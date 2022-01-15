Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Get Tesco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesco (TSCDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.