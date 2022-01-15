TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Position Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TFI International worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

