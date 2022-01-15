TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.71. TFI International has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

