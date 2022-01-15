TFI International (TSE:TFI) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFI)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion.

