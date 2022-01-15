The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.51% of Allstate worth $187,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.