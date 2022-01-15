The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKGFF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from 4,460.00 to 4,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from 5,400.00 to 5,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of BKGFF stock remained flat at $$62.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

