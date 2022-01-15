The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

