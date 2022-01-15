The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 160.8% in December

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 155,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 816,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

