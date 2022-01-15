The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €195.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

DHER opened at €78.52 ($89.23) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

