The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $380.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

