The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

