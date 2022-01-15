The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.
SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17.
In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,464. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 366,083 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after buying an additional 254,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 211,002 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
