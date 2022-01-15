The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,464. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 366,083 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after buying an additional 254,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 211,002 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

