The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Union by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 563,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Western Union by 15.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

WU stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

