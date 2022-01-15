Third Security LLC Reduces Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Third Security LLC cut its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960,947 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Third Security LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Third Security LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 1,158,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

