Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,713 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

