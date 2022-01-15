Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Down 7%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 111,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 450,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.09 million and a PE ratio of -19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

About Thor Explorations (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

