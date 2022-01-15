Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Till Capital stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

