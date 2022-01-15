TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TLGA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 5,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. TLG Acquisition One has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 588,303 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth $1,942,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

