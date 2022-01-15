Toast (NYSE:TOST) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 47322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Toast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $2,363,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toast by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Toast by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 1,052.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

