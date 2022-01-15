Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$25.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.66.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TXG stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.42. The company had a trading volume of 246,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,582. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.71. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

