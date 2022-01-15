Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

TORXF opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

