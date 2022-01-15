Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

