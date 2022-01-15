Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

EMB opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $114.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

