Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,775,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

ZG stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

