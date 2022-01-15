Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

