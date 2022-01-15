Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LGV opened at $9.80 on Friday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

