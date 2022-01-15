Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 45 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $676.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $448.48 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $674.24.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

