Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading Down 0.9%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.93 million and a PE ratio of 4.07.

About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

