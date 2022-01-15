Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 94.4% in December

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDP. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter worth $1,336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.