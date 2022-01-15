TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Raised to €52.00 at Morgan Stanley

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

NYSE TTE opened at $57.10 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

