Trainline (LON:TRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $253.40

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 253.40 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 254.80 ($3.46), with a volume of 34559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.80 ($3.47).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.97) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.59) to GBX 351 ($4.76) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.86) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 397.67 ($5.40).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 315.41. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

