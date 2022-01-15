Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,219,000 after purchasing an additional 60,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

