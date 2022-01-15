Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.01

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.01 and traded as high as $40.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 717 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $348.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

