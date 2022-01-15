TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.
About TravelSky Technology
Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.