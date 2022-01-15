Tredje AP fonden Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of TTD opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.41, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.28. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

