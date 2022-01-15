Tredje AP fonden Decreases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $217.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

