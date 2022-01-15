Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 301.9% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.