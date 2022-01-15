Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) vs. Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.90 billion 1.85 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.66 -$239.33 million ($0.50) -2.82

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anglo American and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 3 6 0 2.50 Trevali Mining 1 4 0 0 1.80

Anglo American currently has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential downside of 12.29%. Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 73.76%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Anglo American.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.16% 2.46%

Summary

Anglo American beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

