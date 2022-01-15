Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Trinseo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.