Truist Cuts VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $35.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.
VICI Properties stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
