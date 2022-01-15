Truist Cuts VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $35.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

