Truist Financial Corp Buys 29,707 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apria were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apria by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apria by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Apria by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apria alerts:

In other Apria news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $71,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,871 shares of company stock worth $11,788,228.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.