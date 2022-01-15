Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,156 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $184.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $163.80. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.93.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,569 shares of company stock valued at $29,968,561 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

