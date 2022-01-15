Truist Financial Corp Sells 996 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,836,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,360,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLH stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $156.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.