Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

OLLI opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

