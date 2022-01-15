Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.51.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR opened at $38.44 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.