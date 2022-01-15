Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $418.62

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.62 ($5.68) and traded as low as GBX 398 ($5.40). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 401.50 ($5.45), with a volume of 90,407 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £773.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 398.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 418.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

