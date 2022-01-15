U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 75,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 394,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,439,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $63.25 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

