U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 482.4% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $2,907,000.

NASDAQ USCB opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on USCB. Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

