U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $124.00 Average PT from Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. 67,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,908. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.42. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

