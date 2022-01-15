U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Trading Up 4.2%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $94.24. Approximately 705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.42.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $9,589,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $6,327,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.